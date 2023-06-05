Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Max [Image 16 of 23]

    Max

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Morale Welfare and Recreation program hosted a live Max Schneider concert the Camp Casey Impact Zone Fun Park, June 6.
    Following a short introduction Max performed a number of well known songs and an unreleased song, that wont be released for another few months.
    Following the concert Max was awarded an MWR coin and spent his time talking and taking pictures with fans.
    Max is an American singer, and actor who is well known in his role in How To Rock. Max is currently signed to Artista and with Sony Red when
    in 2018 Maxs single "Lights Down Low" hit double platinum in the US. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7842309
    VIRIN: 230606-A-QA044-1133
    Resolution: 4054x2703
    Size: 962.74 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Max [Image 23 of 23], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max
    Max

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT