The Morale Welfare and Recreation program hosted a live Max Schneider concert the Camp Casey Impact Zone Fun Park, June 6.

Following a short introduction Max performed a number of well known songs and an unreleased song, that wont be released for another few months.

Following the concert Max was awarded an MWR coin and spent his time talking and taking pictures with fans.

Max is an American singer, and actor who is well known in his role in How To Rock. Max is currently signed to Artista and with Sony Red when

in 2018 Maxs single "Lights Down Low" hit double platinum in the US. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

