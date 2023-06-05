Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Carter Radke 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2023) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers munitions to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea (June 1, 2023). Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons: the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the "Fighting Checkmates" of VFA-211, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Fist of the Fleet" of VFA-25, the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, the "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 00:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
