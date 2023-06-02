Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20230602 Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    20230602 Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, relinquishes his post to Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major, during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held on the Depot, June 2, 2023. The Sergeant Major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general and is the keeper of traditions for his/her unit. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of this sacred trust from one Sergeant Major to another.(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7834059
    VIRIN: 230602-M-AW120-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, 20230602 Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS

    Tradition
    MCRD
    Sergeants Major
    Post and Relief
    MCRDPI
    NCO Sword

