U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, relinquishes his post to Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major, during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held on the Depot, June 2, 2023. The Sergeant Major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general and is the keeper of traditions for his/her unit. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of this sacred trust from one Sergeant Major to another.(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:00 Photo ID: 7834058 VIRIN: 230602-M-AW120-1023 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 9.75 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20230602 Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.