    I am Team BAMC [Image 3 of 3]

    I am Team BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Cecily Ober is an Internal Medicine resident at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Originally from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Ober has been with Team BAMC since June 2021. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7832578
    VIRIN: 230531-D-HZ730-9954
    Resolution: 4800x2699
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Team BAMC [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

