U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Cecily Ober, Internal Medicine resident, talks with a patient at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Originally from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Ober has been with Team BAMC since June 2021. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7832576
|VIRIN:
|230531-D-HZ730-1912
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, PA, US
This work, I am Team BAMC [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS
