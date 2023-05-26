Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 7 of 10]

    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III thanks Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.  June 2, 2023. While at the security conference, Secretary Austin will meet with key leaders to advance U.S. defense partnerships across the region in support of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, anchored in ASEAN centrality.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7831985
    VIRIN: 230602-D-TT977-0189
    Resolution: 5888x3925
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue
    SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Shangri-La Dialogue
    Ng Eng Hen
    INDOPACOM
    #FreeAndOpenPacific
    secdefaustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT