Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto ajourrn a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. June 2, 2023. While at the security conference, Secretary Austin will meet with key leaders to advance U.S. defense partnerships across the region in support of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, anchored in ASEAN centrality.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 07:13 Photo ID: 7831980 VIRIN: 230602-D-TT977-0098 Resolution: 7217x4811 Size: 25.68 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Meets with Key Leaders at Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.