NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Ashley Pestano, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Ensign Mark Marpaung, from Aurora, Colorado, determine wind speeds while standing watch in the pilot house aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7831876 VIRIN: 230602-N-FO714-2020 Resolution: 5950x3941 Size: 803.66 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.