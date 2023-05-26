Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Shiloh Conducts Routine Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Ashley Pestano, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Ensign Mark Marpaung, from Aurora, Colorado, determine wind speeds while standing watch in the pilot house aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    This work, USS Shiloh Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Shiloh
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

