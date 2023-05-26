USS Shiloh Conducts Routine Operations

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Nolan Day, from Pinckney, Michigan, raises the hotel flag aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

