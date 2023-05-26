Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity: Filipino-American Naval Officer prepares for Promotion to Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity: Filipino-American Naval Officer prepares for Promotion to Commander

    ITALY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    230601-N-XS877-7879 Security Officer Lt. Cmdr. Lamis Alexander's children place his commander shoulder boards in a promotion ceremony at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Capodichino Chapel, June 1, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity: Filipino-American Naval Officer prepares for Promotion to Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

