230601-N-XS877-7874 Security Officer Cmdr. Lamis Alexander poses with his wife after his promotion ceremony at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Capodichino Chapel, June 1, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 7831675 VIRIN: 230601-N-XS877-7874 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.36 MB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity: Filipino-American Naval Officer prepares for Promotion to Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.