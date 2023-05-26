U.S. Marine Corps competitors pose for a photo following the 1st MAW Sumo Showdown at Camp Plaza, Okinawa, Japan, June 1, 2023. 1st MAW hosted the Sumo Showdown to promote esprit de corps, strengthen relations with our Japanese allies, and celebrate Sumo, an important piece of Japanese culture and history. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 02:35 Photo ID: 7831644 VIRIN: 230601-M-IH355-1830 Resolution: 4669x3113 Size: 9.73 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tobizaru visits 1st MAW Sumo Showdown [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.