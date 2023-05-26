Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tobizaru visits 1st MAW Sumo Showdown

    Tobizaru visits 1st MAW Sumo Showdown

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps competitors pose for a photo following the 1st MAW Sumo Showdown at Camp Plaza, Okinawa, Japan, June 1, 2023. 1st MAW hosted the Sumo Showdown to promote esprit de corps, strengthen relations with our Japanese allies, and celebrate Sumo, an important piece of Japanese culture and history. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

