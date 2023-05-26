Tobizaru visits 1st MAW Sumo Showdown

U.S Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brett Puwalowski, a utilities chief with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, waits for the signal to start the match during the 1st MAW Sumo Showdown at Camp Plaza, Okinawa, Japan, June 1, 2023. 1st MAW hosted the Sumo Showdown to promote esprit de corps, strengthen relations with our Japanese allies, and celebrate Sumo, an important piece of Japanese culture and history. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

