U.S. Marines fire an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 30, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7831554
|VIRIN:
|230530-M-EJ408-1067
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, ARTP 23.1: Day 8 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
