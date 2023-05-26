U.S. Marines fire an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 30, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 00:50 Photo ID: 7831553 VIRIN: 230530-M-EJ408-1021 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.97 MB Location: MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTP 23.1: Day 8 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.