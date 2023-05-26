NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 1, 2023) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Redmann, of Houston, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Resource Management and Acquisitions Directorate, speaks to members of the command about his experience as an interior communications electrician onboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65) during a Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The Battle of Midway, one of the most important battles of the Pacific campaign in World War II, occurred between June 4 and 7, 1942. It is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs)

