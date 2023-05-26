USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) An F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) launches from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

