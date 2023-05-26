Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2023) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Charles Bringuez, from Jacksonville, Flordia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observes an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), take off of the ship’s flight deck while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7830520
    VIRIN: 230530-N-FI026-1127
    Resolution: 5007x3338
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU conduct Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    ACE
    Marines
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT