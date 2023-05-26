Spc. Stephanie Gonzalez, a reservist and traveling nurse, pulls a truck as part of
the Strongwoman competition, May 24. ‘It was a lot of fun,’ she said. ‘I like the competition to see where I’m at compared to other females.’
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7829621
|VIRIN:
|052423-A-JU979-001
|Resolution:
|3328x4944
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 052423-A-JU979-001 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT