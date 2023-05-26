Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    052423-A-JU979-001 [Image 2 of 2]

    052423-A-JU979-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Stephanie Gonzalez, a reservist and traveling nurse, pulls a truck as part of
    the Strongwoman competition, May 24. ‘It was a lot of fun,’ she said. ‘I like the competition to see where I’m at compared to other females.’

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7829621
    VIRIN: 052423-A-JU979-001
    Resolution: 3328x4944
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 052423-A-JU979-001 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    052423-A-JU979-002
    052423-A-JU979-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Commander's Cup
    DFMWR
    Strongwoman
    Strong BANDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT