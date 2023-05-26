Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    052423-A-JU979-002 [Image 1 of 2]

    052423-A-JU979-002

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Chartell Delony, Staff Sgt. Steve Lowry, and 1st Sgt. Denny Horton, were champions of their own categories during the Strongman and Strongwoman Competition, May 24.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 11:01
    VIRIN: 052423-A-JU979-002
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, 052423-A-JU979-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    Commander's Cup
    Strongman
    DFMWR
    Strong BANDS

