Staff Sgt. Chartell Delony, Staff Sgt. Steve Lowry, and 1st Sgt. Denny Horton, were champions of their own categories during the Strongman and Strongwoman Competition, May 24.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7829619
|VIRIN:
|052423-A-JU979-002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 052423-A-JU979-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
