AC-130J Ghostrider Flight to the South II

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Wallar, a 25th intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance direct support operator, provides situational awareness to the AC-130J “Ghostrider” gunship crew during a scheduled flight training evolution, above international waters near Panama, May 30, 2023. U.S. Southern Command cooperates and shares information with partner nations to understand and counter threats from transnational criminal organizations and help assist in protecting open navigation and free trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower)

