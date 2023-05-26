Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130J Ghostrider Flight to the South II [Image 2 of 9]

    AC-130J Ghostrider Flight to the South II

    05.30.2023

    Special Operations Command South

    A KC-135 Stratotanker prepares to refuel an AC-130J “Ghostrider” gunship during a scheduled flight training evolution, above international waters near Panama, May 30, 2023. U.S. Southern Command cooperates and shares information with partner nations to understand and counter threats from transnational criminal organizations, malign regional and external state actors and help assist in protecting open navigation and free trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower)

    SOUTHCOM
    AC-130J

