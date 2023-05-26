U.S. Coast Guard IMAT joins team in Guam, continues recovery operations from Typhoon Mawar

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam and other District 14 units are joined by U.S. Coast Guard Incident Management Team members from Virginia on June 1, 2023, as the recovery operations continue in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Location: GU