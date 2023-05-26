Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard IMAT joins team in Guam, continues recovery operations from Typhoon Mawar [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard IMAT joins team in Guam, continues recovery operations from Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam and other District 14 units are joined by U.S. Coast Guard Incident Management Team members from Virginia on June 1, 2023, as the recovery operations continue in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Post-Typhoon Mawar Update 4

    TAGS

    recovery
    Coast Guard
    Mawar

