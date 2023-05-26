Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR conducts a 10k hike [Image 3 of 6]

    3d MLR conducts a 10k hike

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a 10-kilometer sustainment hike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 31, 2023. Unit hikes serve as one of many methods for Marines to maintain conditioning for sustaining combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    This work, 3d MLR conducts a 10k hike [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hike
    Training
    lethality
    Ready to Fight
    Force Design 2030
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment

