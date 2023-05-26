3d MLR conducts a 10k hike

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a 10-kilometer sustainment hike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 31, 2023. Unit hikes serve as one of many methods for Marines to maintain conditioning for sustaining combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

