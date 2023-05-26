Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 3 of 3]

    Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Brenna Marshall, Food Pantry Volunteer and military spouse, organizes sign-up sheets at the Fairchild Food Pantry at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 25th, 2023. Marshall is one of many volunteers that spend their spare time supporting Team Fairchild service members and families by providing a wide variety of free necessities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 19:17
    VIRIN: 230525-F-OT222-1023
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Team Fairchild
    Fairchild Food Pantry

