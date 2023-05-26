Brenna Marshall, Food Pantry Volunteer and military spouse, organizes sign-up sheets at the Fairchild Food Pantry at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 25th, 2023. Marshall is one of many volunteers that spend their spare time supporting Team Fairchild service members and families by providing a wide variety of free necessities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 19:17 Photo ID: 7828889 VIRIN: 230525-F-OT222-1023 Resolution: 5421x3619 Size: 5.8 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.