Fairchild Food Pantry supports Airmen and families

Sara Jemo, lead Food Pantry volunteer and military spouse, stocks the shelves with cereal at the Fairchild Food Pantry at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 25th, 2023. Jemo is one of many volunteers that spend their spare time supporting Team Fairchild service members and families by providing a wide variety of free necessities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

