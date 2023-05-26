Members of the 6th Medical Group Mental Health clinic pose for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2023. The clinic is comprised of 40 highly trained providers and support staff who are skilled in a variety of specialties, including licensed clinical social workers, certified drug and alcohol counselors, psychiatrists, phycologists, case managers, mental health technicians and administrative staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 7828306 VIRIN: 230510-F-CC148-1001 Resolution: 6192x3870 Size: 9.11 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health Awareness Month: A deliberate pause for compassion and understanding [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.