    Mental Health Awareness Month: A deliberate pause for compassion and understanding [Image 1 of 2]

    Mental Health Awareness Month: A deliberate pause for compassion and understanding

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 6th Medical Group Mental Health clinic pose for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2023. The clinic is comprised of 40 highly trained providers and support staff who are skilled in a variety of specialties, including licensed clinical social workers, certified drug and alcohol counselors, psychiatrists, phycologists, case managers, mental health technicians and administrative staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    health and wellness
    6th Medical Group
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    6th Air Refueling Wing

