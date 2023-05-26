Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    FORTH SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Samantha D. Johnson, commander of the 2100th Military Intelligence Group DET 5, U.S Army Reserve Military Intelligence Readiness Command, performs the oath of enlistment for Sgt. Donald A. Dechert III, an intelligence analyst, assigned to the 2100th MIG on Fort Sheridan, Ill, May 21, 2023. The Military Intelligence Readiness Command is part of the adaptive and innovative intelligence force responsible for collecting intelligence during Army missions, providing the joint force and intelligence community with trained and ready Soldiers, mission-tailored teams and units, and state-of-the-art intelligence production and training facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 14:10
    VIRIN: 230521-A-NN993-611
    Location: FORTH SHERIDAN, IL, US
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    MIRC
    88th RD
    ARCG

