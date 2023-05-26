U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Samantha D. Johnson, commander of the 2100th Military Intelligence Group DET 5, U.S Army Reserve Military Intelligence Readiness Command, performs the oath of enlistment for Sgt. Donald A. Dechert III, an intelligence analyst, assigned to the 2100th MIG on Fort Sheridan, Ill, May 21, 2023. The Military Intelligence Readiness Command is part of the adaptive and innovative intelligence force responsible for collecting intelligence during Army missions, providing the joint force and intelligence community with trained and ready Soldiers, mission-tailored teams and units, and state-of-the-art intelligence production and training facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 14:10 Photo ID: 7827989 VIRIN: 230521-A-NN993-433 Resolution: 2896x2316 Size: 1.28 MB Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.