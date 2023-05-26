Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW168 [Image 1 of 6]

    CW168

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Maria Olea 

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    ZALL-HERR, ALBANIA, May 30, 2023 – U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Robert Statum, assigned to the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, and Master Sgt. Alexander Alimadhi trade patches. Patch trading has been a long standing symbol of friendship and an established tradition . Both Soldiers previously served together in Mosul, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. The goal of Defender Europe 23 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Air Force and the Albanian Air Force. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Olea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7827645
    VIRIN: 230531-A-CW168-1031
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW168 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Maria Olea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW168
    CW 168

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KnowYourDefender; defendereurope; ImmediateResponse; StrongerTogether; Albania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT