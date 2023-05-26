ZALL-HERR, ALBANIA, May 30, 2023 – U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Robert Statum, assigned to the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, and Master Sgt. Alexander Alimadhi trade patches. Patch trading has been a long standing symbol of friendship and an established tradition . Both Soldiers previously served together in Mosul, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. The goal of Defender Europe 23 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Air Force and the Albanian Air Force. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Olea)

