ZALL-HERR, ALBANIA, May 30, 2023 – U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Hubert Delaney, assigned to the 353 Civil Affairs Command of Staten Island, NY, instructs NATO forces on the tenants of public affairs. The training will share collective knowledge and help troops gain a unity of purpose in the field of civil-military cooperation. The goal of Defender Europe 23 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Air Force and the Albanian Air Force. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multinational forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jacob Cantu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 12:15 Photo ID: 7827657 VIRIN: 230530-A-CW168-1027 Resolution: 5721x3154 Size: 0 B Location: TIRANA, AL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW168 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Maria Olea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.