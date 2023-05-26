MARMC Machinists Volunteer to Repair Windows aboard USS Wisconsin

NORFOLK, Virginia (May 10, 2023) MM2 Self Steven (left) and MMN1 Cizek David repair a window in the 04-level pilot house aboard ex-battleship USS Wisconsin berthed at Nauticus. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released)

