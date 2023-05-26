Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC Machinists Volunteer to Repair Windows aboard USS Wisconsin [Image 2 of 4]

    MARMC Machinists Volunteer to Repair Windows aboard USS Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (May 10, 2023) MM2 Self Steven (left) and MMN1 Cizek David repair a window in the 04-level pilot house aboard ex-battleship USS Wisconsin berthed at Nauticus. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 12:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARMC Machinists Volunteer to Repair Windows aboard USS Wisconsin [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARMC
    Mid Atlantic Regional Maintainence Center
    Nauticus Museum

