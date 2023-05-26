NORFOLK, Virginia (May 10, 2023) MMC Martin Yarbrough inspects a window in the 04-level pilot house aboard ex-battleship USS Wisconsin berthed at Nauticus. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7827573
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-HD161-663
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
MARMC Machinists Volunteer to Repair Windows aboard USS Wisconsin
