PFC Charles Liu, from the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and SPC Jason Sneed, from Co. D, 1-69th Infantry, attach sensors for the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System to an armored tactical vehicle at the Joint Readiness Training Center, 2016.
TRADOC’s Training Revolution
