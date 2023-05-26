Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC’s Training Revolution [Image 3 of 3]

    TRADOC’s Training Revolution

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    PFC Charles Liu, from the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and SPC Jason Sneed, from Co. D, 1-69th Infantry, attach sensors for the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System to an armored tactical vehicle at the Joint Readiness Training Center, 2016.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 11:03
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TRADOC&rsquo;s Training Revolution

