    TRADOC’s Training Revolution [Image 2 of 3]

    TRADOC’s Training Revolution

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    M551 Sheridan light tanks cross the desert during an Opposing Forces exercise at the National Training Center. The tanks have visual modifications designed to make them resemble Soviet armor, 1986.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 7827388
    VIRIN: 230531-A-UJ498-267
    Resolution: 1000x674
    Size: 164.99 KB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

