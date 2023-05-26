M551 Sheridan light tanks cross the desert during an Opposing Forces exercise at the National Training Center. The tanks have visual modifications designed to make them resemble Soviet armor, 1986.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7827388
|VIRIN:
|230531-A-UJ498-267
|Resolution:
|1000x674
|Size:
|164.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC’s Training Revolution [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRADOC’s Training Revolution
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT