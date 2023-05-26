Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lincolnshire Memorial Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Lincolnshire Memorial Day

    LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    LINCOLNSHIRE, Il. (May 29, 2023) Cmdr. Terry Traweek, Naval Station Great Lakes Executive Officer, and CMC Tony Corey, Naval Station Great Lakes Command Master Chief, salute during the parading of the colors by BSA Troop 78. Traweek spoke at the Lincolnshire, Ill. Memorial Day commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7827383
    VIRIN: 230529-N-CC785-250
    Resolution: 2240x1600
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, US 
    Hometown: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
    Hometown: ROLLA, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lincolnshire Memorial Day [Image 2 of 2], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lincolnshire Memorial Day
    Lincolnshire Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Navy
    Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT