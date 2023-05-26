LINCOLNSHIRE, Il. (May 29, 2023) Cmdr. Terry Traweek, Naval Station Great Lakes Executive Officer, speaks at the Lincolnshire, Ill. Memorial Day commemoration at the invitation of Mayor Elizabeth Brandt. CMC Tony Corey, Naval Station Great Lakes Command Master Chief, accompanied Traweek to the ceremony on Monday. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7827382
|VIRIN:
|230529-N-CC785-001
|Resolution:
|2240x1600
|Size:
|933.61 KB
|Location:
|LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lincolnshire Memorial Day [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT