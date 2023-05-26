Lincolnshire Memorial Day

LINCOLNSHIRE, Il. (May 29, 2023) Cmdr. Terry Traweek, Naval Station Great Lakes Executive Officer, speaks at the Lincolnshire, Ill. Memorial Day commemoration at the invitation of Mayor Elizabeth Brandt. CMC Tony Corey, Naval Station Great Lakes Command Master Chief, accompanied Traweek to the ceremony on Monday. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

