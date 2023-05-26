Karla Bullett, and her husband Bill, pose for pictures at her retirement ceremony at the district headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7827376
|VIRIN:
|230518-A-PR801-489
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Karla Bullett retires after 38 years [Image 4 of 4], by Elizabeth Concepcion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT