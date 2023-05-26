United States Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, Administrative Assistant retires after 38 years of federal service.

Karla Bullett is retiring this month after 38 years of federal service, nearly 33 of them with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District. Coworkers, family, and friends gathered in person and online during her retirement ceremony to acknowledge her accomplishments and present her with awards to honor her years of dedication.



Ms. Bullett, a Wisconsin native, started her post-college career as an intern for Congressman Les Aspin of Wisconsin in Washington D.C.



“My first job with the federal government was as a summer hire, GS-2 coding clerk, at Great Lakes”, Bullett says. She held temporary positions with the Navy, VA and MEPCO HQ. After a few months at the Department of Housing & Urban Development she started her position with the Chicago District in December 1990 and has been working for the Department of the Army ever since.



Ms. Bullett was the Executive Secretary to the District Commander for most of her career and worked directly for twelve District Commander’s. A fond career memory for her was being nominated for the Chicago Region Administrative Federal Employee of the Year award in 1993. In 2019 she transitioned over to the Planning, Programs, and Project Delivery Division to assist with their administrative needs.



Programs and Project Management Chief, Felicia Kirksey-Harris, says, “She has been the face of the Executive Office for decades. She has really mastered the art of correspondence”.



Ms. Bullett has enjoyed her time with the district saying, “I have met and worked with people from many diverse backgrounds, and I have learned so much from them”. She encourages employees to keep sharing valuable job information among each other.



“Help one another, learn from one another, share your knowledge,” Bullett says.



As far as advice from her experience she says, “Do not let other people define you or your capabilities. Never stop learning, whether it’s a new job skill or a new sport or whatever. Every experience is an opportunity”.



Ms. Bullett plans to spend her free time volunteering and traveling. “I am hoping to volunteer at the Fisher House at Hines, VA and I have a list of people and places I want to visit”, Bullet says.



Ms. Bullett received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal and officially retires from federal service on 31 May 2023.

