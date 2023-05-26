Staff Sgt. Carly James, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, will compete in the 2023 Warrior and Invictus Games in a variety of adaptive sports events including wheelchair basketball. James, a military sexual trauma survivor, found the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and has excelled in their adaptive sports. She credits AFW2 as a big part of her trauma recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7827169
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-oc707-0301
|Resolution:
|3000x2588
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James [Image 3 of 3], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sexual trauma survivor finds light in adaptive sports
