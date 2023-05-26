Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James

Staff Sgt. Carly James, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, will compete in the 2023 Warrior and Invictus Games in a variety of adaptive sports events including wheelchair basketball. James, a military sexual trauma survivor, found the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and has excelled in their adaptive sports. She credits AFW2 as a big part of her trauma recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

