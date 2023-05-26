Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James [Image 1 of 3]

    Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Carly James, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, will compete in the 2023 Warrior and Invictus Games in a variety of adaptive sports events including wheelchair basketball. James, a military sexual trauma survivor, found the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and has excelled in their adaptive sports. She credits AFW2 as a big part of her trauma recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7827168
    VIRIN: 230523-F-oc707-0300
    Resolution: 3000x2042
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James [Image 3 of 3], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James
    Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James
    Wounded Warrior Staff Sgt. Carly James

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sexual trauma survivor finds light in adaptive sports

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    wounded warrior
    eglin
    warrior games
    afw2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT