    USO Volunteers [Image 2 of 3]

    USO Volunteers

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    230531-N-FA368-1005 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May. 31, 2023) – U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Shawn Stidham from Taylor, Mich., works on the computer at the USO Office at Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 31, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

