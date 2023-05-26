Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing honors fallen WWII Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    501st Combat Support Wing honors fallen WWII Airmen

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A wreath rests against a flagpole at Alconbury Weald, England, May 26, 2023. The memorial ceremony honored 19 Airmen who were killed in an ammunition explosion at RAF Alconbury on May 27, 1943.

