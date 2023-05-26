Councillor Sebastian Kindersley (left), Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, U.S. Air Force Col. Valarie Long (center), 423d Air Base Group commander, and Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Tina Sheeran, RAF Alconbury/Croughton/Molesworth RAF commander, prepare to lay wreaths at the foot of a flagpole during a memorial ceremony at Alconbury Weald, England, May 26, 2023. The memorial ceremony honored 19 Airmen who were killed in an ammunition explosion at RAF Alconbury on May 27, 1943.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 04:29 Photo ID: 7826779 VIRIN: 230526-F-NC256-199 Resolution: 3700x2960 Size: 5.89 MB Location: GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st Combat Support Wing honors fallen WWII Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.