U.S., allied forces pay tribute to the fallen

Members of the color guard present the colors at Brookwood American Cemetery, England, May 28, 2023. Personnel were participating in a Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen servicemembers from World War 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7826756
|VIRIN:
|230528-F-BW249-1064
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|BROOKWOOD, SRY, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
